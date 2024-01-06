Russia requests UN Security Council meeting on arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for January 22, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source in the Security Council, UNN reports .

Details

The topic of the meeting will reportedly be the supply of weapons to Ukraine by its partners and allies.

Russia requests meeting on arms supplies to Kyiv for January 22 said the agency's source.

It is noted that Western countries have also requested a meeting of the Security Council on the conflict in Ukraine, but, according to their proposal, the meeting should be held on January 10.

