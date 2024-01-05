US convenes UN Security Council over North Korean missiles in Russia

On January 10, members of the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the supply of ballistic missiles to the DPRK by Russia, which are used in the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on the X platform, UNN reports .

Details

The United States has received new information that Russia is receiving weapons from third countries, including the DPRK. These weapons are being used by Russia to destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and kill civilians.

The US believes that Russia is using additional missiles from the DPRK to destroy more of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and kill Ukrainian civilians Kyslytsya said.

According to Kyslytsia, Russian troops launched missiles from the DPRK into Ukraine during missile attacks on December 30 and January 2.

According to the United States, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) recently transferred ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles to Russia. On December 30, 2023, Russian troops launched at least one of these DPRK ballistic missiles at Ukraine. On January 2, Russian troops launched several DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine, in particular as part of a nighttime attack said the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

