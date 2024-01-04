Russia's strikes on Ukraine with North Korean ballistic missiles: the White House provides details

Russia is launching ballistic missiles received from North Korea at Ukraine. This was announced by the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, and added that the launches took place on December 30 and January 2, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

According to Kirby, Pyongyang wants to receive other military assistance from Moscow in return - fighter jets, armored personnel carriers, as well as equipment for the production of ballistic missiles and other modern technologies.

"The U.S. has new information about the assistance Russia is receiving from third countries," Kirby said.

"According to our information, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has recently provided Russia with launchers and several ballistic missiles. On December 30, 2023, Russian troops launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine. The missile appears to have landed in an open field in Zaporizhzhia region. And on January 2, Russia launched several North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine, including during a nighttime air attack," said White House spokesman John Kirby.

The official emphasized that "Russia is becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage and is forced to seek military equipment from like-minded countries." According to Kirby, the United States is "still assessing the impact of these additional missiles.

russia has already launched north korean ballistic missiles at ukraine - u.s. intelligence