Russia stated that the 500 kV Veshkaima substation in the Ulyanovsk region was attacked. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, noted that this substation, which was attacked repeatedly, is one of the key elements of the Russian energy system, writes UNN.

"An attack by enemy UAVs on the substation in the Veshkaimsky district was repelled. There are no casualties or injuries. Special services are working at the site of the debris fall. Power supply to settlements is carried out in normal mode," said Ulyanovsk region governor Oleksiy Russkikh.

Satellite data from the NASA Firms service, as writes ASTRA, confirm a fire at the 500 kV Veshkaima substation in the eponymous urban-type settlement of the Ulyanovsk region.

After partial restoration of the "Veshkaima" substation in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, it was attacked again. I remind you that this is one of the key elements of the Russian energy system. This facility provides a connection between the Ulyanovsk, Mordovian, Chuvash, and Samara regions and serves as a transit hub for supplying electricity from the Syzran and Zhiguli HPPs to the central regions of Russia with military industry. - wrote the head of the CPD Kovalenko on Telegram.

