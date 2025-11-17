$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17603 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15511 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13081 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16732 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14615 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24769 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33755 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65903 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2562 views

The 500 kV Veshkayma substation in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, a key element of the Russian energy system, was attacked again. This is confirmed by data from NASA Firms satellites and a statement by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance

Russia stated that the 500 kV Veshkaima substation in the Ulyanovsk region was attacked. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, noted that this substation, which was attacked repeatedly, is one of the key elements of the Russian energy system, writes UNN.

Details

"An attack by enemy UAVs on the substation in the Veshkaimsky district was repelled. There are no casualties or injuries. Special services are working at the site of the debris fall. Power supply to settlements is carried out in normal mode," said Ulyanovsk region governor Oleksiy Russkikh.

Satellite data from the NASA Firms service, as writes ASTRA, confirm a fire at the 500 kV Veshkaima substation in the eponymous urban-type settlement of the Ulyanovsk region.

After partial restoration of the "Veshkaima" substation in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, it was attacked again. I remind you that this is one of the key elements of the Russian energy system. This facility provides a connection between the Ulyanovsk, Mordovian, Chuvash, and Samara regions and serves as a transit hub for supplying electricity from the Syzran and Zhiguli HPPs to the central regions of Russia with military industry.

- wrote the head of the CPD Kovalenko on Telegram.

Russia reports drone attack on substation in Ulyanovsk region18.10.25, 09:59 • 8157 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NASA