Russia questions Latvia's sovereignty: the same strategy as before Ukraine is recorded - Kovalenko

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
08:35 AM • 2558 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 6364 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 15353 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 36273 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 51872 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 40623 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 60184 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31390 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 59221 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25736 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.7m/s
94%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Winter storm in the US triggers oil price surge due to production haltJanuary 28, 12:08 AM • 5264 views
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 6964 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 10163 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 15442 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 11308 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 11727 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 60187 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 42149 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 59222 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 56669 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Nicolas Maduro
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 21705 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 21228 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 28833 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 32313 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 38770 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Mi-8
TikTok

Russia questions Latvia's sovereignty: the same strategy as before Ukraine is recorded - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Russia is conducting information and diplomatic activities, questioning Latvia's sovereignty, which is being recorded by Latvian intelligence. This strategy was previously applied to Ukraine, leading to attempts at occupation.

Russia questions Latvia's sovereignty: the same strategy as before Ukraine is recorded - Kovalenko

Russia is conducting information and diplomatic activities that question Latvia's sovereignty. Such actions are being recorded by Latvian intelligence, and signs of a similar strategy have previously been used against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

Kovalenko notes that the Russians "are creating an information field around Latvia, in which the position of the dubious sovereignty of this state dominates."

Similarly, there are noticeable signs of such an attitude on the part of Russian diplomacy, and Latvian intelligence notices them. I want to remind you that since the 90s, the corresponding strategy of the Russians worked against Ukraine, and this ultimately led to attempts at political, and then military occupation of our state. Back in 2024, in a conversation with Latvian military personnel, I noted that there are all signs of Russian preparation for aggression in the Baltic States.

- the post says.

It is also stated that the form of potential actions of the Russian Federation remains undefined for now.

Currently, the form of possible aggression by the Russian Federation is not fully clear - it could be drone strikes on infrastructure, or hybrid infantry operations, or blackmail. However, it is obvious that the Russian Federation is conducting covert preparations for such a scenario, and is also trying to accumulate resources for this, so that this scenario becomes possible in the event of the political will of the regime.

 - Kovalenko emphasizes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the SBU has repelled more than 14,000 cyberattacks on government agencies and infrastructure. The head of the SBU Cyber Security Department, Volodymyr Karasteliov, spoke about countering the enemy.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Latvia
Ukraine