Russia questions Latvia's sovereignty: the same strategy as before Ukraine is recorded - Kovalenko

Russia is conducting information and diplomatic activities that question Latvia's sovereignty. Such actions are being recorded by Latvian intelligence, and signs of a similar strategy have previously been used against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

Kovalenko notes that the Russians "are creating an information field around Latvia, in which the position of the dubious sovereignty of this state dominates."

Similarly, there are noticeable signs of such an attitude on the part of Russian diplomacy, and Latvian intelligence notices them. I want to remind you that since the 90s, the corresponding strategy of the Russians worked against Ukraine, and this ultimately led to attempts at political, and then military occupation of our state. Back in 2024, in a conversation with Latvian military personnel, I noted that there are all signs of Russian preparation for aggression in the Baltic States. - the post says.

It is also stated that the form of potential actions of the Russian Federation remains undefined for now.

Currently, the form of possible aggression by the Russian Federation is not fully clear - it could be drone strikes on infrastructure, or hybrid infantry operations, or blackmail. However, it is obvious that the Russian Federation is conducting covert preparations for such a scenario, and is also trying to accumulate resources for this, so that this scenario becomes possible in the event of the political will of the regime. - Kovalenko emphasizes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the SBU has repelled more than 14,000 cyberattacks on government agencies and infrastructure. The head of the SBU Cyber Security Department, Volodymyr Karasteliov, spoke about countering the enemy.