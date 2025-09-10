$41.120.13
Russia prepared drone attacks on Poland since July: Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Russia has been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

Russia prepared drone attacks on Poland since July: Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used

Russia has been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year, with Polish SIM cards already being found on Russian UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

In addition to Polish SIM cards, a Lithuanian "SIM" was found in one of the drones. This directly indicates Russia's preparation for drone flights over the territory of these countries and tests of connection to mobile communication networks.

This was stated by Polish journalist Marek Budzisz, citing a report received on July 2. He referred to a report, the authorship of which is currently unknown: it states the need to inform partners in Poland and Lithuania about the detection of SIM cards from Polish and Lithuanian providers in Russian long-range strike UAVs.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties.

UNN also reported that three airports in Poland resumed operations after the country's airspace was violated by Russian UAVs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Poland