Russia plans to replace the Eurovision Song Contest with its own Intervision contest in 2025
Putin signs a decree to hold the Intervision music contest in Moscow in 2025. The event will be funded with 600 million rubles, and China, Belarus, and other countries are planning to participate.
“Intervision is supposed to become an independent platform where pop artists from different countries can perform.
A decree has been issued in Russia to hold the Intervision music contest in 2025. The document was signed by Russian President Putin.
According to the decree, Intervision is being held “to further develop international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.” The contest is scheduled to be held in Moscow and the region.
The Intervision contest was held in the second half of the last century in the socialist bloc countries. The Russian Federation has proposed to return to this format. In December 2023, Prime Minister Mishustin signed a decree to allocate 600 million rubles to hold Intervision in St. Petersburg. Allegedly, Azerbaijan, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Belarus have shown interest in participating in the competition.
