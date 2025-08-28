$41.320.08
Trump adviser Navarro called the war in Ukraine "Modi's war" due to India's purchase of Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Peter Navarro of the White House criticized India for importing Russian oil, calling the war against Ukraine "Modi's war." He urged the Indian prime minister to change course, as New Delhi is financing the Kremlin's "war machine."

Trump adviser Navarro called the war in Ukraine "Modi's war" due to India's purchase of Russian oil

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticized India for importing Russian oil, stating that New Delhi is effectively financing the Kremlin's war machine. He called the war against Ukraine "Modi's war" and urged the Indian Prime Minister to change course, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Speaking immediately after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% and seeking to secure trade concessions while pressuring Russia, Navarro reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is financing a "war machine," the publication writes.

I mean Modi's war, because the path to peace partly lies through New Delhi

- Navarro said on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

By buying Russian oil "at a discount," Navarro said, "India is helping Russia and harming the US, which, in turn, is forced to finance Ukraine."

Everyone in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers, businesses, workers lose because India's high tariffs cost us jobs, factories, revenue, and higher wages. And then taxpayers lose because we have to finance Modi's war.

- he added.

Which Indian goods will be affected by increased duties

The 50% tariffs, the highest reciprocal duties in Asia, will affect over 55% of goods supplied to the US, which is India's largest export market. While key goods such as electronics and pharmaceuticals are currently exempt from duties, the tariffs will hit many labor-intensive industries, such as textiles and jewelry.

The tariff increase for India came despite months of negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. Although India was one of the first countries to begin negotiations with the Trump administration, officials expressed frustration with high tariffs and protectionist policies in key areas such as agriculture.

What worries me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, "Oh, we don't have higher tariffs. Oh, it's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want." India, you are the largest democracy in the world, okay? Act like one

 - said Navarro.

Recall

New Delhi defended its ties with Russia and called Washington's actions "unfair, unjustified, and unfounded." India has reduced, but not stopped, oil purchases since criticism from the US began to intensify.

And while India is an important buyer of Russian seaborne crude, China remains the largest customer. However, there the Trump administration took a softer stance amid a broader trade dispute. The world's two largest economies extended a 90-day tariff truce, which reduced tit-for-tat import tax increases, and allowed them to agree on easing export restrictions on rare-earth magnets and some critical technologies.

Earlier, UNN wrote that India will increase imports of Russian oil in September by 10-20% due to lower prices from producers. This comes amid a decrease in Russia's refining capacity after drone attacks.

Alona Utkina

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Delhi
Washington, D.C.
India
Narendra Modi
China
United States
Ukraine