Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations

In Kyiv, the funicular's operation has been temporarily suspended. This is due to the implementation of measures involving law enforcement, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

The operation of the Kyiv funicular has been temporarily suspended. This is due to the implementation of measures involving the police - stated in the KCSA message.

It is noted that the resumption of the funicular's operation will be announced additionally.

Addition

During the court hearing in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, requested an additional examination. The court granted the motion.

The court also ruled to grant the defense's motion to conduct an investigative experiment in the funicular premises where the events occurred.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that Artem Kosov, accused of the murder on the funicular, confused his testimonies and refused to answer questions during interrogation.