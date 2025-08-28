Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations

$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details
August 28, 03:16 AM
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVA
August 28, 06:40 AM
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children
07:26 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMA
August 28, 08:54 AM
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron
09:33 AM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment
August 27, 03:01 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:47 PM
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 07:35 AM
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
China
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
August 27, 08:14 AM
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The operation of the Kyiv funicular has been temporarily suspended. This is due to ongoing operations involving the police; resumption of service will be announced additionally.

Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations

In Kyiv, the funicular's operation has been temporarily suspended. This is due to the implementation of measures involving law enforcement, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

The operation of the Kyiv funicular has been temporarily suspended. This is due to the implementation of measures involving the police 

- stated in the KCSA message.

It is noted that the resumption of the funicular's operation will be announced additionally.

Addition

During the court hearing in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, requested an additional examination. The court granted the motion.

The court also ruled to grant the defense's motion to conduct an investigative experiment in the funicular premises where the events occurred.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that Artem Kosov, accused of the murder on the funicular, confused his testimonies and refused to answer questions during interrogation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyKyivEvents
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv