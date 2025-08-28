Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations
Kyiv • UNN
The operation of the Kyiv funicular has been temporarily suspended. This is due to ongoing operations involving the police; resumption of service will be announced additionally.
Details
It is noted that the resumption of the funicular's operation will be announced additionally.
Addition
During the court hearing in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, requested an additional examination. The court granted the motion.
The court also ruled to grant the defense's motion to conduct an investigative experiment in the funicular premises where the events occurred.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that Artem Kosov, accused of the murder on the funicular, confused his testimonies and refused to answer questions during interrogation.