$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 348 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 4078 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 14860 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 50825 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 33558 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 57446 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 146639 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 86617 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53349 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66173 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 31230 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 14065 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 29843 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 22095 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details03:16 AM • 9468 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 73600 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 75123 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 146618 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 140721 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100200 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 51532 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 85386 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 89224 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 86904 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 120188 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude

Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk stated that the effectiveness of air defense is high, but not yet maximal. He noted that almost all of the 30 missiles were shot down, and fewer than 20 of over 400 UAVs hit their targets.

Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness

The air defense direction in Ukraine has not yet reached its maximum level of effectiveness. There is still a lot of work ahead.

This was reported to UNN journalist by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk.

Details

Havryliuk commented on the enemy's night attack on Ukraine.

Out of practically 30 missiles that were used, only a few were not shot down, all the rest were destroyed in the air. All cruise missiles that were launched were destroyed. In addition, more than 400 Shahed-type UAVs, Geran, were used, and the number of hits was no more than 20. That is, our air defense effectiveness is at a high level. But at the same time, no matter how effective the air defense is, we have human casualties and infrastructure destruction.

- said Havryliuk.

Havryliuk noted that the air defense direction in Ukraine has not yet reached its maximum level of effectiveness.

This direction has not yet reached its maximum level of effectiveness, there is a lot of work ahead. Many thanks to our political leadership, the President, who is doing tremendous work with partners to provide the necessary air defense equipment.

- Havryliuk noted.

The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems26.08.25, 18:21 • 5940 views

Addition

The Russian Federation launched 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile, were shot down or suppressed.

On August 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil during his first visit to Ukraine. They discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv