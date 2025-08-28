Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness

The air defense direction in Ukraine has not yet reached its maximum level of effectiveness. There is still a lot of work ahead.

This was reported to UNN journalist by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk.

Details

Havryliuk commented on the enemy's night attack on Ukraine.

Out of practically 30 missiles that were used, only a few were not shot down, all the rest were destroyed in the air. All cruise missiles that were launched were destroyed. In addition, more than 400 Shahed-type UAVs, Geran, were used, and the number of hits was no more than 20. That is, our air defense effectiveness is at a high level. But at the same time, no matter how effective the air defense is, we have human casualties and infrastructure destruction. - said Havryliuk.

Havryliuk noted that the air defense direction in Ukraine has not yet reached its maximum level of effectiveness.

This direction has not yet reached its maximum level of effectiveness, there is a lot of work ahead. Many thanks to our political leadership, the President, who is doing tremendous work with partners to provide the necessary air defense equipment. - Havryliuk noted.

Addition

The Russian Federation launched 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal" missile, were shot down or suppressed.

On August 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil during his first visit to Ukraine. They discussed strengthening air defense, financing drone production, and the possibilities of the PURL program.