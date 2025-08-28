$41.320.08
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded after the Russian strikes on Kyiv on August 28. The attack hit residential areas and diplomatic missions of the EU and the British Council.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel reacted to the Russian missile strikes on Kyiv on August 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ministry's page on the social network "X".

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the night Russian attack on Kyiv. They also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s attack, which caused damage to residential areas and to the diplomatic missions of the EU delegation and the British Council

- the statement of the foreign policy department says.

Recall

In Kyiv, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on August 28 increased. 21 people died, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

UNN also reported that August 29 was declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv and Sumy in memory of the adults and children who died as a result of the massive attack by Russian invaders on Kyiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Israel
European Union
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv