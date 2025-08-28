Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: police showed first footage after the attack

Patrol police showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Details

Law enforcement officers were among the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy to rescue the wounded. They provided pre-medical care, evacuated the injured to the nearest hospitals and ambulances, cleared debris, and helped people get to safe places.

Attention, 18+ footage!!!

They also ensured that special equipment could reach the locations without hindrance.

We were there all the time to save as many lives as possible. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Among them are children. We sincerely sympathize with everyone who lost loved ones during this cynical attack. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing - wrote Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Recall

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the number of victims of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 19 people.

UNN also reported that August 29 was declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv and Sumy due to the deaths of people in Kyiv from Russian missiles.