563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles

Russia launched 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two Kinzhals, at Ukraine overnight; 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one Kinzhal, were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 28 (from 7:30 PM on August 27), the enemy launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles, totaling 629 air attack assets:

598 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk and Voronezh regions – Russia;

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh regions – Russia;

20 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region – Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 589 air targets: 563 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones; 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile; 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Hits of missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, and falling debris (fragments) at 26 locations," the summary states.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated that the air attack is ongoing, and air defense continues combat operations to destroy enemy targets. "Follow safety rules, stay in shelters!" the Air Force urged.

"Another brutal attack by Russia, more victims among the civilian population, among the dead are children. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives who lost loved ones. Russian war criminals will definitely be punished," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

