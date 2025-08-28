Number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased: new footage of the aftermath

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian military attack on the night of August 28, 45 casualties have already been reported, according to the Kyiv City State Administration. The State Emergency Service confirms six deaths, writes UNN.

As of 08:30, the number of casualties from the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 45 people. Information is being updated. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the State Emergency Service, the number of victims of the Russian strike on the capital has increased to 6 people.

As reported, the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated at all locations. Numerous fires and destructions occurred in residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a kindergarten, a post office, a university, office and administrative buildings, garages, and warehouses. Rescuers and all city services are working.

