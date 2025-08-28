Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails

In a few days, a new school year begins. For girls and their mothers, this is not only a time to prepare homework but also a time to experiment with stylish hairstyles. Braids, ponytails, and creative weaves will help schoolgirls look neat and fashionable throughout the school day, without distracting from lessons and activities. UNN has compiled 6 of the most popular types of "school" hairstyles.

Classic two braids

The most popular hairstyle for schoolgirls, especially after the release of the series "Wednesday" - two even braids. They look cute and neat, and also hold hair well throughout the day. For a festive look, you can add bows or bright elastic bands.

What you need: a comb, two elastic bands, bows if desired.

How to do it:

comb your hair;

divide it with an even part into two sections;

from each side, braid a regular three-strand braid;

secure with elastic bands;

add bows or ribbons for a festive look.

French braid

This option is a bit more complex, but it looks extremely neat. Although the method of braiding such a braid may seem difficult, in fact, it is quite easy to create. Once you are familiar with the basics of braiding a traditional braid, try braiding a French braid or a ribbon braid.

What you need: a comb, an elastic band.

How to do it:

take a small section of hair from the top of the head and divide it into three parts;

start braiding as usual, but each time add new thin strands from the side;

continue until all hair is braided;

secure the finished braid with an elastic band.

"Dragon" braids

These are the same French braids, symmetrically placed on both sides. Two tight braids, braided from the very top, have become a trend in recent years. They are suitable for both school and sports activities.

What you need: a comb, two elastic bands, hair gel or mousse if needed.

How to do it:

divide your hair with an even part into two sections;

comb the hair from each side back;

near the forehead, on both sides, separate a wide strand, divide the strand into 3 equal parts;

start braiding a classic braid: first, throw the left strand over the central lock, then the right (or vice versa - whichever is more convenient for you);

when performing the second intertwining, grab a thin part of loose hair from the temple area and add it to the braid;

alternately weave hair into the main braid from the right, then from the left;

the loose strands will end at the neck level. After that, continue to form a three-strand braid in the classic way;

braid to the end and secure with elastic bands.

High ponytail

A comfortable and practical classic that never goes out of style. A high ponytail can be decorated with a ribbon or a bright elastic band.

What you need: a comb, an elastic band, a ribbon if desired.

How to do it:

gather all your hair on the crown of your head;

comb it to avoid "bumps";

secure with an elastic band;

wrap the elastic band with a strand of hair and secure with a bobby pin or decorate with a ribbon.

"Bubble" braid or "bubble" ponytail

A stylish and versatile hairstyle that is easy to recreate on hair of any texture and type. Fans of Princess Jasmine will definitely appreciate this styling.

What you need: a comb, elastic bands, ribbons if desired.

How to do it:

gather all hair into a ponytail (high, medium, or low, depending on the desired result) and securely fasten it with an elastic band;

place several elastic bands on the ponytail at a distance of approximately 5–8 cm;

gently stretch the hair between the elastic bands, giving each section volume and a "bubble" shape. The number of "bubbles" will depend on the hair length;

finish the hairstyle with a light hairspray to maintain the shape, and if desired, add ribbons or decorative hairpins.

Ponytail with a braid

An original combination of a ponytail and a braid - it's both practical and stylish.

What you need: a comb, an elastic band.

How to do it:

gather your hair into a high ponytail;

secure the ponytail with an elastic band;

divide the ponytail into three parts and braid it;

tie the end with an elastic band;

if desired, wrap the base of the ponytail with a strand of hair to hide the elastic band.

