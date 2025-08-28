Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 1714 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 6712 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 5170 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 21821 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 64894 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 94405 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 89324 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 110511 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 80383 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81073 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 75808 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 43308 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 50656 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 95550 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 40016 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 40 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 6712 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 146756 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 149255 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 231286 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 97879 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 129304 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 131019 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 125481 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 157510 views
Actual
The New York Times
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On the eve of the new school year, UNN has compiled six of the most popular hairstyles for schoolgirls. Among them are classic two pigtails, French braid, dragon braids, high ponytail, "bubble" braid and ponytail with a braid.

Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails

In a few days, a new school year begins. For girls and their mothers, this is not only a time to prepare homework but also a time to experiment with stylish hairstyles. Braids, ponytails, and creative weaves will help schoolgirls look neat and fashionable throughout the school day, without distracting from lessons and activities. UNN has compiled 6 of the most popular types of "school" hairstyles.

Classic two braids

The most popular hairstyle for schoolgirls, especially after the release of the series "Wednesday" - two even braids. They look cute and neat, and also hold hair well throughout the day. For a festive look, you can add bows or bright elastic bands.

What you need: a comb, two elastic bands, bows if desired.

How to do it:

  • comb your hair;
    • divide it with an even part into two sections;
      • from each side, braid a regular three-strand braid;
        • secure with elastic bands;
          • add bows or ribbons for a festive look.

            French braid

            This option is a bit more complex, but it looks extremely neat. Although the method of braiding such a braid may seem difficult, in fact, it is quite easy to create. Once you are familiar with the basics of braiding a traditional braid, try braiding a French braid or a ribbon braid.

            What you need: a comb, an elastic band.

            How to do it:

            • take a small section of hair from the top of the head and divide it into three parts;
              • start braiding as usual, but each time add new thin strands from the side;
                • continue until all hair is braided;
                  • secure the finished braid with an elastic band.

                    "Dragon" braids

                    These are the same French braids, symmetrically placed on both sides. Two tight braids, braided from the very top, have become a trend in recent years. They are suitable for both school and sports activities.

                    What you need: a comb, two elastic bands, hair gel or mousse if needed.

                    How to do it:

                    • divide your hair with an even part into two sections;
                      • comb the hair from each side back;
                        • near the forehead, on both sides, separate a wide strand, divide the strand into 3 equal parts;
                          • start braiding a classic braid: first, throw the left strand over the central lock, then the right (or vice versa - whichever is more convenient for you);
                            • when performing the second intertwining, grab a thin part of loose hair from the temple area and add it to the braid;
                              • alternately weave hair into the main braid from the right, then from the left;
                                • the loose strands will end at the neck level. After that, continue to form a three-strand braid in the classic way;
                                  • braid to the end and secure with elastic bands.

                                    High ponytail

                                    A comfortable and practical classic that never goes out of style. A high ponytail can be decorated with a ribbon or a bright elastic band.

                                    What you need: a comb, an elastic band, a ribbon if desired.

                                    How to do it:

                                    • gather all your hair on the crown of your head;
                                      • comb it to avoid "bumps";
                                        • secure with an elastic band;
                                          • wrap the elastic band with a strand of hair and secure with a bobby pin or decorate with a ribbon.

                                            "Bubble" braid or "bubble" ponytail

                                            A stylish and versatile hairstyle that is easy to recreate on hair of any texture and type. Fans of Princess Jasmine will definitely appreciate this styling.

                                            What you need: a comb, elastic bands, ribbons if desired.

                                            How to do it:

                                            • gather all hair into a ponytail (high, medium, or low, depending on the desired result) and securely fasten it with an elastic band;
                                              • place several elastic bands on the ponytail at a distance of approximately 5–8 cm;
                                                • gently stretch the hair between the elastic bands, giving each section volume and a "bubble" shape. The number of "bubbles" will depend on the hair length;
                                                  • finish the hairstyle with a light hairspray to maintain the shape, and if desired, add ribbons or decorative hairpins.

                                                    Ponytail with a braid

                                                    An original combination of a ponytail and a braid - it's both practical and stylish.

                                                    What you need: a comb, an elastic band.

                                                    How to do it:

                                                    • gather your hair into a high ponytail;
                                                      • secure the ponytail with an elastic band;
                                                        • divide the ponytail into three parts and braid it;
                                                          • tie the end with an elastic band;
                                                            • if desired, wrap the base of the ponytail with a strand of hair to hide the elastic band.

                                                              Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish22.08.25, 14:01 • 36009 views

                                                              Alona Utkina

                                                              Life hackPublicationsEducation