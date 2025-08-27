Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 1502 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 38913 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 34006 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 10179 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 33004 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 33304 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 38836 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 87938 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 86776 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109713 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 67146 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 32093 views
Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injuredAugust 27, 09:28 AM • 7108 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 30637 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 19792 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 2330 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 2858 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 38923 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 87947 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 95334 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Fedir Venislavskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Péter Szijjártó
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 512 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 20184 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 31063 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 32484 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 68033 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Oil
COVID-19
Mi-8
SpaceX Starship

Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

A popular Instagram blogger with 300,000 followers was fined UAH 4.8 million for systematic advertising of online casinos. Lawyer Yevhen Pronin explained that this is a logical consequence of the state's new approach to controlling gambling advertising.

Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented

The State Gambling and Lottery Regulation Commission (PlayCity) fined an Instagram blogger with 300,000 followers 4.8 million UAH for systematically advertising online casinos.

Lawyer Yevhen Pronin explained to a UNN correspondent why regulatory bodies resorted to these actions now and what caused such a large fine.

Details

In my opinion, the state took this up now for two reasons. Firstly, the scale of advertising of illegal gambling among bloggers has become too aggressive and massive - the youth audience actually saw these calls every day. Secondly, there is an obvious public demand for order: people are tired of the uncontrolled dominance of casino content.

- Pronin explained.

The lawyer emphasized that imposing a large fine of 4.8 million hryvnias is a completely natural action, given that bloggers do not comply with advertising conditions.

None of the bloggers comply with the advertising conditions, so now they face consequences. Therefore, the fine of 4.8 million hryvnias is not an accident, but a logical consequence of a new approach. This is just the beginning, and we can expect increased control.

- Pronin emphasized. 

He added that for bloggers, these events should serve as a signal that easy money from casino advertising can turn into huge losses.

Addition

Seven Instagram accounts, including the popular blogger Simbochka, have been blocked for illegal gambling advertising. This happened due to demonstrations of "easy wins" and the placement of links to casinos, which violates Ukrainian legislation.

In Ukraine, over 35 YouTube channels associated with Russian propaganda have been blocked, most of them under NSDC sanctions. Among those blocked are Diana Panchenko, Oleksiy Arestovych, and Russian propagandists.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine