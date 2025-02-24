Russia names conditions for ending aggression against Ukraine

If the peace talks yield what the Kremlin considers to be a “solid, sustainable result,” Russia may stop fighting in Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Russia will cease hostilities when an agreement is reached that suits the parties, - The Russian media disseminated a corresponding message from the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Lavrov.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister added that it is Russia that is not satisfied:

Russia will not approve of the option of “immediate peace” and a ceasefire along the contact line without specific agreements. - the Russian official said in a statement.

A Kremlin spokesman assessed the EU and US position on the Russian-Ukrainian war:

The position of European countries is also difficult to understand, as it is quite unstable. Against this background, the position of the United States stands out. It is consistent, it does not call for just immediately making peace, leaving the contact line, and then thinking about what to do - Lavrov said.

Recall

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia was almost reached. According to him, the Istanbul Protocol Agreement can become the basis for peace.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov denied that a meeting with U.S. representatives was being prepared for February 25 in Riyadh. This denial came after Trump's announcement of a new stage of negotiations on Ukraine.

Cross talks to preserve the western union's resistance to russia: Macron heads to Washington as EU delegation heads to Kyiv