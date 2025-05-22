$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
May 22, 02:58 PM

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

With an emphasis on "hard defense capabilities": the US expects NATO to have a clear plan to increase defense spending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The United States of America is calling on the North Atlantic Alliance to develop specific measures to achieve the target defense spending of 5% of output. Special attention should be paid to the development of "hard defense capabilities".

With an emphasis on "hard defense capabilities": the US expects NATO to have a clear plan to increase defense spending

The United States of America wants to obtain a clear plan from the North Atlantic Alliance regarding an increase in defense budgets to 5% of production volume. This was stated by the permanent representative of the United States to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. Special attention in the strategy should be paid to the development of "hard defense capabilities." This is written by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the permanent representative of the United States to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, called on the alliance to develop specific measures to achieve the target defense spending of 5% of production volume, with an emphasis on "hard defense capabilities."

"We need something different" from the promise agreed at the Wales Summit in 2014, "where everyone agreed to spend 2% of GDP on defense," Whitaker said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday, May 22.

We need clear steps to achieve this goal, and at the same time we need to make sure that all our allies understand that it should be primarily about hard defense capabilities.

- noted Matthew Whitaker.

According to the publication, NATO leaders are expected to sign a new spending plan at their summit, which includes proposals to allocate 3.5% of GDP to core defense and 1.5% to defense-related areas by 2032.

As Bloomberg writes, the unstable prospects for ending the war in Ukraine are prompting European countries to increase their military potential.

Let us remind you

NATO negotiators are seeking to reach 5% of GDP on defense by 2032 to mitigate Trump's demands. Ministers will discuss this in Antalya amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed that members of the alliance increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. An additional 1.5% will go to broader security-related expenses.

Polish presidential candidate Nawrocki considers Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO "senseless" - The Guardian22.05.25, 15:07 • 2726 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg News
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
