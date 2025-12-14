Russia modernized Shaheds: kamikaze drones received double warheads weighing 100 kg

$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 16234 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 36522 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 61757 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 43686 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 41626 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 34148 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20410 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19227 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16815 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in SevastopolPhotoDecember 14, 07:46 AM • 5870 views
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisonersDecember 14, 08:06 AM • 7160 views
Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damagedDecember 14, 08:49 AM • 3966 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 6488 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 3620 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 41518 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 49527 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 45996 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 55679 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 80041 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Petteri Orpo
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Poland
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 22088 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 24437 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 29269 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 63724 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 43947 views
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system

Russia modernized Shaheds: kamikaze drones received double warheads weighing 100 kg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Russian army began using a double warhead in its drones, the total mass of which reached 100 kilograms.

Russia modernized Shaheds: kamikaze drones received double warheads weighing 100 kg

Russian troops have started using Shahed-136 attack drones with a double warhead against Ukraine, which significantly increases their destructive power. This was reported by Ukrainian radio technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov (call sign Flash), who published a photo of the new drone modification, writes UNN.

Details

The expert noted that the total mass of the warhead reaches about 100 kg.

Double warhead on the "Shahed". 100 kg in total 

– he commented.

According to experts, such modernization makes drone attacks significantly more powerful and dangerous for the civilian population, military, and critical infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy facilities.

The air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine since the evening.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine