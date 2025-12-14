Russia modernized Shaheds: kamikaze drones received double warheads weighing 100 kg

Russian troops have started using Shahed-136 attack drones with a double warhead against Ukraine, which significantly increases their destructive power. This was reported by Ukrainian radio technology expert Serhiy Beskrestnov (call sign Flash), who published a photo of the new drone modification, writes UNN.

The expert noted that the total mass of the warhead reaches about 100 kg.

Double warhead on the "Shahed". 100 kg in total

– he commented.

According to experts, such modernization makes drone attacks significantly more powerful and dangerous for the civilian population, military, and critical infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy facilities.

The air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine since the evening.