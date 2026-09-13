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Russia may return to negotiations in early October - Arahamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

David Arahamia said that Russia may resume negotiations after the State Duma elections. According to him, the process currently lacks "substantive content."

Russia may return to negotiations in early October - Arahamia

Russia may return to the negotiation process on ending the war as early as the beginning of October. This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, at the beginning of October, after the elections to the State Duma, the Russians will return to the negotiating table on peace.

The only way to build such a “tunnel” is to establish a systematic, regular negotiation process in one place, involving the same people who meet regularly. I understand that at the initial stage this may disappoint people who suffer from attacks every day. But, one way or another, this is the basis and foundation for achieving a result

- Arakhamia said.

He added that there is currently a lack of “substantial content” in the negotiation process.

Reminder

Washington is satisfied with the latest talks in Moscow and Kyiv on establishing peace in Ukraine. This was stated by U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and russia: Zelenskyy named the timeline for possible progress and the agenda10.09.26, 23:19 • 4263 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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