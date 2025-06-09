Russia may be helping North Korea repair its newest destroyer - CNN

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7314 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 16083 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15840 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33671 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 26076 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29055 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87729 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77152 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45976 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33671 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87729 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111506 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99123 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239974 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29195 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52281 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77152 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110668 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132899 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Russia may be helping North Korea repair its newest destroyer - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

North Korea is repairing a damaged Nampo-class corvette, and satellite images show the presence of a Russian vessel near the port. Experts do not rule out a military partnership between the DPRK and Russia.

Russia may be helping North Korea repair its newest destroyer - CNN

North Korea is repairing its newest destroyer, and Russia may be involved in the process. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show a damaged Nampo-class destroyer in a dry dock at a naval base in Nampo. This destroyer is the largest new surface combat ship that North Korea has built in recent years.

The repair looks complex enough to raise questions about possible outside assistance"

– said Chad O'Carroll, director of the 38 North analytical center.

In addition to the ship's presence in the dock, experts also noted the appearance of a Russian-type supply vessel near the port of Nampo in May of this year.

According to CNS specialist Will Weinstein, the images show "a Russian ship identified as an auxiliary vessel."

Additionally

External experts do not rule out that cooperation in the repair may indicate a deeper military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. According to CNN, this level of cooperation is a potential violation of UN sanctions.

It could have been an exchange: armaments from North Korea in exchange for technical support or other assistance from Russia

 – suggested Chad O'Carroll, director of the 38 North analytical center.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, North Korea recently raised a destroyer from the water that capsized during a ceremony attended by Kim Chen In. The leader of North Korea called it a "crime" and ordered the ship to be restored.

Reference

The Nampo-class destroyer is part of the modernization of the DPRK fleet and was spotted at a military parade in 2022. Its size and armament remain the subject of assessments by Western intelligence agencies.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
United Nations
North Korea
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9