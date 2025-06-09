Russia may be helping North Korea repair its newest destroyer - CNN

North Korea is repairing its newest destroyer, and Russia may be involved in the process. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show a damaged Nampo-class destroyer in a dry dock at a naval base in Nampo. This destroyer is the largest new surface combat ship that North Korea has built in recent years.

The repair looks complex enough to raise questions about possible outside assistance" – said Chad O'Carroll, director of the 38 North analytical center.

In addition to the ship's presence in the dock, experts also noted the appearance of a Russian-type supply vessel near the port of Nampo in May of this year.

According to CNS specialist Will Weinstein, the images show "a Russian ship identified as an auxiliary vessel."

External experts do not rule out that cooperation in the repair may indicate a deeper military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. According to CNN, this level of cooperation is a potential violation of UN sanctions.

It could have been an exchange: armaments from North Korea in exchange for technical support or other assistance from Russia – suggested Chad O'Carroll, director of the 38 North analytical center.

As UNN reported, North Korea recently raised a destroyer from the water that capsized during a ceremony attended by Kim Chen In. The leader of North Korea called it a "crime" and ordered the ship to be restored.

The Nampo-class destroyer is part of the modernization of the DPRK fleet and was spotted at a military parade in 2022. Its size and armament remain the subject of assessments by Western intelligence agencies.