Russia massively attacked Sumy with drones: infrastructure facilities damaged

On the night of August 27, Russia launched a massive drone attack on the outskirts of the Sumy community. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov, acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar

Details

According to the city authorities, the massive night attack of enemy UAVs on the outskirts of Sumy reportedly caused no casualties.

"There are no hits on residential areas," Artem Kobzar said.

Oleh Hryhorov reported that there is damage to infrastructure facilities, and emergency services are working.

Recall

On the morning of August 26, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. Three men aged 35, 44, and 48 were injured and hospitalized. Part of Shostka region was left without electricity, critical infrastructure is operating on backup power.

