Russia massively attacked Sumy with drones: infrastructure facilities damaged

Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 35068 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 68792 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 46584 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 108359 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 136564 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134651 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55314 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152265 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63152 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56500 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Publications
Exclusives
In Ternopil region, large-scale embezzlement of budget funds was exposed: 19 people received suspicionsPhotoAugust 26, 01:53 PM • 4574 views
In Kyiv Oblast, a man found a shotgun while dismantling an old houseAugust 26, 02:01 PM • 3600 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 38188 views
Trump vs. Fed: Markets in Panic After Attempt to Dismiss Central Bank HeadAugust 26, 02:10 PM • 3720 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 3764 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 3792 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 59382 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 110974 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 133370 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 61540 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Ammunition
Euro
United States dollar

Russia massively attacked Sumy with drones: infrastructure facilities damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Russia attacked the outskirts of the Sumy community with drones on the night of August 27. Infrastructure facilities were damaged, there were no casualties.

Russia massively attacked Sumy with drones: infrastructure facilities damaged

On the night of August 27, Russia launched a massive drone attack on the outskirts of the Sumy community. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov, acting Sumy Mayor, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar

Details

According to the city authorities, the massive night attack of enemy UAVs on the outskirts of Sumy reportedly caused no casualties.

"There are no hits on residential areas," Artem Kobzar said.

Oleh Hryhorov reported that there is damage to infrastructure facilities, and emergency services are working.

Recall

On the morning of August 26, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. Three men aged 35, 44, and 48 were injured and hospitalized. Part of Shostka region was left without electricity, critical infrastructure is operating on backup power.

Almost 50 residents of Sumy region's border communities evacuated in just one week - OMA25.08.25, 13:13 • 3524 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
Electricity
Shostka
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sumy