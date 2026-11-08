Russia lost 2,290 troops in a day of war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the course of November 7, Russian forces lost 2,290 troops. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,606,400 people.
Over the course of November 7, the enemy lost 2,290 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,606,400 people as of November 7.
Reminder
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 servicemen killed or seriously wounded.
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