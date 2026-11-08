Russia lost 2,290 troops in a day of war against Ukraine

Over the course of November 7, the enemy lost 2,290 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,606,400 people as of November 7.

Reminder

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 servicemen killed or seriously wounded.

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