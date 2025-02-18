Russia launched 176 drones at Ukraine overnight: 103 shot down, 67 missed their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 176 drones, shooting down 103 drones in 12 regions, 67 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 18, the enemy attacked with 176 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from six directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, and the TOT of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 103 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 67 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (no negative consequences) - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions were reportedly affected.

