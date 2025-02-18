Russia launched 176 drones at Ukraine overnight: 103 shot down, 67 missed their targets

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38573 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63664 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115639 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100667 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112876 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116663 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152239 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65359 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108913 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79542 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72560 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115639 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142985 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32573 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72560 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133885 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135761 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164081 views
Russia launched 176 drones at Ukraine overnight: 103 shot down, 67 missed their targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23765 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 drones from six directions. The air defense system shot down 103 UAVs, and four regions - Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy - were affected by the attack.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 176 drones, shooting down 103 drones in 12 regions, 67 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 18, the enemy attacked with 176 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from six directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, and the TOT of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 103 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 67 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (no negative consequences)

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions were reportedly affected.

Russian drone hits a residential building in Kirovograd region: there are victims18.02.25, 07:53 • 29837 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

