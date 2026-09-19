Moscow is trying to sell the world an image of a great power without which, supposedly, it is impossible to resolve international problems; however, “global leadership” exists only in Kremlin statements. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia is trying to sell the world an image of a great power without which, supposedly, it is impossible to resolve international problems. However, the results of a survey conducted in July–August 2026 in 34 countries commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation show a different picture. Only 26% of respondents are prepared to view Russia’s leading role in world affairs positively. Half of respondents view such leadership negatively. In developed countries, support for Russia’s role is just 13% - the statement says.

It is noted that what is even worse for Moscow is that a significant part of the world perceives Russia not as a leader, but as a threat. On average, 42% of respondents called it a serious danger to their own country. In Poland, the figure is 78%; in Norway and Sweden, 73% each; in the United Kingdom, 67%; and in France and Germany, 64% each.

Particularly telling is the gap between Europe’s perception of Russia and Russia’s own view of itself. For years, the Kremlin has tried to impose the notion of the Russian Federation as a state that sets the rules of international politics. Instead, in a significant part of Europe, it is viewed primarily as a source of military threat - the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine added.

Russian propaganda traditionally tries to compensate for its isolation in the West with claims of support from the countries of the Global South. But here, too, the picture is far from the Kremlin’s version. In developing countries, only 40% of respondents are prepared to view Russia’s leading role positively. In other words, even there Moscow does not secure majority support for its claims to global leadership.

The Kremlin can call Russia a “center of power” and claim to be shaping a new world order as much as it likes. Outside Russia’s propaganda bubble, these ambitions have little public support. For a significant part of the world, Russia is neither a model of development nor a desirable global leader, but a state from which threats and conflicts are expected - the intelligence service concluded.

Previously

With the start of the main stage of voting in the pseudo-elections to the Russian State Duma, Russian propaganda launched a large-scale information campaign, attempting to create the illusion of a mass “patriotic upsurge” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.