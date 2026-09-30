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Russia is suffering heavy losses for the sake of insignificant territorial gains – Danish intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Russia is losing more than a million military personnel for the sake of insignificant advances and is intensifying acts of sabotage against the West. Its economy is approaching a crisis.

Russia is suffering heavy losses for the sake of insignificant territorial gains – Danish intelligence

Russia is taking increasingly greater risks amid the war against Ukraine, suffering significant losses for minor territorial gains while intensifying sabotage and cyberattacks against the West. Axios reports this, citing a report by Denmark’s military intelligence service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia is taking increasingly greater risks and suffering ever greater losses. The report separately mentions recent incidents involving Russian drones and missiles entering the airspace of NATO countries, as well as an incident in the Baltic Sea involving a Russian frigate and helicopter.

The report emphasizes that Russia’s aggressive actions are partly linked to Ukrainian long-range strikes on critical infrastructure in the Russian Federation. At the same time, according to Danish intelligence, the Russian economy is approaching a “serious crisis.” Significant defense spending and international sanctions are cited among the reasons.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian military forces have suffered more than one million casualties, according to the report. This summer, losses outpaced the rate at which new troops were recruited.

At the same time, Danish intelligence found no signs that Russia is preparing to invade one of the NATO countries. However, it expects Vladimir Putin to continue putting pressure on states neighboring Russia and countries supporting Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated nearly 1,500 occupiers in one day30.09.26, 07:44 • 4168 views

Olga Rozgon

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