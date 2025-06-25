Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely dates

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 23173 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 51346 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 47574 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 71033 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 92358 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 113094 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 117978 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89831 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65955 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68699 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
67%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes on Iran without Congressional consent: US announces resolution to impeach TrumpJune 24, 05:02 PM • 32577 views
In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck: four passengers were injured, the driver was detainedJune 24, 06:02 PM • 6728 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 17434 views
A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the voidJune 24, 06:46 PM • 5348 views
Deadly Russian attack on Dnipro: police clarify the number of dead and injured08:25 PM • 12019 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 60944 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 104249 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 109166 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 148642 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 176064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 17439 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 28932 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 43220 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 118728 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 196013 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely dates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2092 views

Russia is preparing the public and military for a potential war with NATO. NATO Secretary General Rutte points to Russia as the biggest existential threat and warns of a possible attack within 3-7 years, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy believes that Russia will be ready for war with NATO by 2030.

Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely dates

Russia is preparing its military and society for a potential future war with NATO in the medium and long term. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to the statement of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said that Russia is today the biggest existential threat to the members of the Alliance and is preparing for a protracted war with NATO.

Rutte said on June 24 at the NATO summit in The Hague that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to NATO, especially given the support provided to Russia by North Korea, the People's Republic of China, Iran and Belarus

- the article says.

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP24.06.25, 17:42 • 2828 views

The authors note that, according to Rutte, Russia may attack NATO within three to seven years and is currently more prepared for war than the Alliance. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that Russia will not be ready to attack NATO in the near future, but may be ready for war with NATO by 2030.

Zelenskyy said that the war in Ukraine currently limits Russia's ability to train and rebuild its armed forces, and that any reduction in aid to Ukraine would benefit Russia

- remind in ISW.

They conclude that any future ceasefire or prolonged pause in hostilities in Ukraine will free up Russian forces to redeploy to the border with NATO and allow Russia to rearm and rebuild, which could pose a significant threat to the Alliance before 2030.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russia uses escalation rhetoric to persuade NATO countries not to increase defense spending, with Putin and his cronies declaring a "global militarization" by NATO and threatening "preventive measures" in response.

Many positive signals: Head of the Presidential Office on the first day of the NATO summit24.06.25, 21:40 • 2170 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Mark Rutte
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
North Korea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9