Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely dates

Russia is preparing its military and society for a potential future war with NATO in the medium and long term. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to the statement of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said that Russia is today the biggest existential threat to the members of the Alliance and is preparing for a protracted war with NATO.

Rutte said on June 24 at the NATO summit in The Hague that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to NATO, especially given the support provided to Russia by North Korea, the People's Republic of China, Iran and Belarus - the article says.

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP

The authors note that, according to Rutte, Russia may attack NATO within three to seven years and is currently more prepared for war than the Alliance. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that Russia will not be ready to attack NATO in the near future, but may be ready for war with NATO by 2030.

Zelenskyy said that the war in Ukraine currently limits Russia's ability to train and rebuild its armed forces, and that any reduction in aid to Ukraine would benefit Russia - remind in ISW.

They conclude that any future ceasefire or prolonged pause in hostilities in Ukraine will free up Russian forces to redeploy to the border with NATO and allow Russia to rearm and rebuild, which could pose a significant threat to the Alliance before 2030.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russia uses escalation rhetoric to persuade NATO countries not to increase defense spending, with Putin and his cronies declaring a "global militarization" by NATO and threatening "preventive measures" in response.

Many positive signals: Head of the Presidential Office on the first day of the NATO summit