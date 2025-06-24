Many positive signals: Head of the Presidential Office on the first day of the NATO summit
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak emphasized the positive signals of the first day of the NATO summit, in particular the support of Ukraine and the awareness of the Russian threat. He also stressed the need for further deliveries of air defense systems, weapons and strengthening sanctions against Russia.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that during the first day of the NATO summit there were many positive signals - support for Ukraine, understanding of the Russian threat, reports UNN.
The Hague. The first day of the NATO summit. Today there are many positive signals - support for Ukraine, our defense industry, understanding of the Russian threat. We need more air defense, weapons and sanctions against Russia. We arrived with concrete proposals
He also noted that the United States very quickly resolved the issue of destroying the Iranian nuclear program.
This strengthens security in the world. It is also important to resolve the issue of Russian aggression in Europe
Earlier
US President Donald Trump said that he will "probably" meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit.