Many positive signals: Head of the Presidential Office on the first day of the NATO summit

The Hague. The first day of the NATO summit. Today there are many positive signals - support for Ukraine, our defense industry, understanding of the Russian threat. We need more air defense, weapons and sanctions against Russia. We arrived with concrete proposals - said Yermak.

He also noted that the United States very quickly resolved the issue of destroying the Iranian nuclear program.

This strengthens security in the world. It is also important to resolve the issue of Russian aggression in Europe - the head of the OP summarized.

Trump arrived in the Netherlands for the NATO summit

Earlier

US President Donald Trump said that he will "probably" meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit.