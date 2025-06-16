Russia is modernizing nuclear bases near Europe: Satellite images appear

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
08:24 AM • 2718 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 12501 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 23141 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 25488 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 33932 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 65625 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 124335 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 115074 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 102535 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90789 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 55730 views
Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver chargedJune 16, 12:50 AM • 3980 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 20179 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 60177 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 61154 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 96787 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 168936 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 227670 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 233761 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 248857 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 47076 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 43804 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 141998 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 79995 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 124961 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Russia is modernizing nuclear bases near Europe: Satellite images appear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

Russia is modernizing nuclear weapon bases near Europe, including in Kaliningrad, 270 km from Sweden. Experts say that Russia is using nuclear threats to sow panic in the West.

Russia is modernizing nuclear bases near Europe: Satellite images appear

Russia is modernizing its nuclear bases near Europe - one of them is 270 km from Sweden, SVT reports with reference to satellite images, writes UNN.

Details

The Swedish publication reports that it has seen new satellite images showing missile depots, training grounds and fenced railway stations.

"We are closely monitoring Russia's capabilities in this area," said Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson.

New satellite images from Planet Labs, which SVT published, "show that at least five Russian nuclear weapons bases in the vicinity of Sweden have been developed and modernized in recent years."

"We are aware of this and have been monitoring it for a long time. It concerns both Russian investment in nuclear weapons potential and the development of a new doctrine," said Paul Jonson, the country's defense minister.

New satellite images from May 2025, writes SVT, show, among other things:

  • according to nuclear weapons researchers from the American organization FAS, "at the Osipovichi base in Belarus, a Soviet nuclear weapons storage facility is being modernized with three levels of fencing, a new platform for rail transport and air defense systems";
    • "in Kaliningrad, the nuclear weapons base has been modernized with new buildings, a triple fence and new communication capabilities, 270 kilometers from the Swedish territorial border." According to the Polish government, about 100 units of tactical nuclear weapons are stored in Kaliningrad;
      • "large new buildings have been built on Novaya Zemlya, experts call the base Russia's most important base for nuclear weapons testing";
        • "about 50 bunkers-storage facilities for submarine-based ballistic missiles have been built on the Kola Peninsula, as well as a pier for loading missiles onto submarines."

          Experts call Russian nuclear weapons Russia's most important trump card. The country's political leadership likes to flaunt weapons and regularly scares the outside world to try to break through on the international stage, the publication writes.

          "Russia has lowered the threshold for nuclear weapons threats, and we have seen that since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has done so more than 200 times at various political levels," said Paul Jonson.

          William Alberk, a senior fellow at the Pacific Forum who previously worked on nuclear weapons policy at NATO, says Russia is trying to turn Western fear into a weapon they can use.

          "Russia knows that these threats cause panic in the West, so they have been experimenting with escalating nuclear threats for 25 years, and use it whenever they want something to go their way," he said.

          GUR agents de-energized objects of the Russian military-industrial complex and the Russian Armed Forces in Königsberg15.06.25, 11:35 • 9998 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          WarNews of the World
          Belarus
          NATO
          Sweden
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9