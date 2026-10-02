Russia is "creating a new shadow fleet" to finance the war in Ukraine — UK Foreign Office

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
06:52 AM • 4784 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
06:37 AM • 6094 views
The Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America — WP
05:55 AM • 8410 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
03:07 AM • 18443 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
October 1, 10:52 PM • 23305 views
Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha
October 1, 08:32 PM • 23048 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
October 1, 07:02 PM • 27285 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
October 1, 06:52 PM • 23950 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
October 1, 06:27 PM • 22144 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
October 1, 06:10 PM • 20928 views
Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1m/s
67%
760mm
Popular news
The United States imposed sanctions on Russia’s A7 payment systemOctober 1, 09:19 PM • 10946 views
The occupiers in the Kherson region have admitted a shortage of water tankers - CNSOctober 1, 10:21 PM • 10514 views
Bulgaria’s prime minister rejected accusations of a pro-Russian stanceOctober 2, 12:25 AM • 9408 views
The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJOctober 2, 12:56 AM • 8694 views
Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — Merz01:55 AM • 6460 views
Publications
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 828 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 45471 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 49135 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 53210 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 77103 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 26327 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 32062 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 32088 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 31713 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 75954 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Shahed-136
Fox News
Heating

Russia is "creating a new shadow fleet" to finance the war in Ukraine — UK Foreign Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Russia is creating a new shadow fleet of tankers to circumvent sanctions and preserve gas revenues. Britain has imposed sanctions on the vessels and individuals involved.

Russia is "creating a new shadow fleet" to finance the war in Ukraine — UK Foreign Office

Russia is attempting to create a new "shadow fleet" of tankers to circumvent sanctions and preserve the revenues from gas exports that the Kremlin uses to finance its war against Ukraine. The Telegraph reports this, citing a statement by the UK Foreign Office, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia has built at least two new tankers, approximately 300 meters long, to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Arctic; both vessels entered service earlier this year.

The UK Foreign Office believes that the Kremlin has requisitioned a number of other vessels to strengthen its secret fleet, which is increasingly becoming subject to seizure by NATO.

The UK government reported Putin's likely attempt to expand the fleet on Thursday and also announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

The Kremlin is attempting to create a dangerous new "shadow fleet" to circumvent sanctions and maintain revenues from gas exports… The new sanctions package includes several vessels acquired to carry out this task, including those that entered service very recently—in July this year

- the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

In addition, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on eight more vessels, including new-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers—the "Alexey Kosygin" and "Konstantin Posyet," which sail under the Russian flag.

These vessels, with a displacement of 127,555 tons, were built in Russia and entered service earlier this year. Both are capable of breaking through ice up to two meters thick, indicating the possibility of their use as part of Russia's advance into the Arctic and the Far North.

The third vessel, the "Pyotr Stolypin," also joined the fleet this year and was sanctioned along with the "Portovyy," "Chaivo," "Avacha," "Bebek-E" (built in 1979), and "Galle Energy"—a 75-foot personnel transport vessel sailing under the flag of Sri Lanka.

To date, the EU has imposed sanctions on approximately 670 vessels, banning them from entering European ports, while the United Kingdom has taken measures against around 600 tankers used to finance Putin's war machine.

It is noted that the sanctions announced on Thursday also target eight individuals involved in the arbitrary detention, torture, and cruel treatment of Ukrainian civilians, including a current employee of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Sanctions were also imposed on seven more individuals for their role in the indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children, including those deported by the Russian authorities.

Britain has imposed new sanctions against russia — the list includes “shadow fleet” vessels, propagandists, and those involved in torture01.10.26, 14:05 • 3918 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
NATO
European Union
Great Britain
Ukraine