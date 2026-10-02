Russia is "creating a new shadow fleet" to finance the war in Ukraine — UK Foreign Office

Russia is attempting to create a new "shadow fleet" of tankers to circumvent sanctions and preserve the revenues from gas exports that the Kremlin uses to finance its war against Ukraine. The Telegraph reports this, citing a statement by the UK Foreign Office, writes UNN.

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It is noted that Russia has built at least two new tankers, approximately 300 meters long, to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Arctic; both vessels entered service earlier this year.

The UK Foreign Office believes that the Kremlin has requisitioned a number of other vessels to strengthen its secret fleet, which is increasingly becoming subject to seizure by NATO.

The UK government reported Putin's likely attempt to expand the fleet on Thursday and also announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

The Kremlin is attempting to create a dangerous new "shadow fleet" to circumvent sanctions and maintain revenues from gas exports… The new sanctions package includes several vessels acquired to carry out this task, including those that entered service very recently—in July this year - the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

In addition, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on eight more vessels, including new-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers—the "Alexey Kosygin" and "Konstantin Posyet," which sail under the Russian flag.

These vessels, with a displacement of 127,555 tons, were built in Russia and entered service earlier this year. Both are capable of breaking through ice up to two meters thick, indicating the possibility of their use as part of Russia's advance into the Arctic and the Far North.

The third vessel, the "Pyotr Stolypin," also joined the fleet this year and was sanctioned along with the "Portovyy," "Chaivo," "Avacha," "Bebek-E" (built in 1979), and "Galle Energy"—a 75-foot personnel transport vessel sailing under the flag of Sri Lanka.

To date, the EU has imposed sanctions on approximately 670 vessels, banning them from entering European ports, while the United Kingdom has taken measures against around 600 tankers used to finance Putin's war machine.

It is noted that the sanctions announced on Thursday also target eight individuals involved in the arbitrary detention, torture, and cruel treatment of Ukrainian civilians, including a current employee of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Sanctions were also imposed on seven more individuals for their role in the indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children, including those deported by the Russian authorities.

Britain has imposed new sanctions against russia — the list includes “shadow fleet” vessels, propagandists, and those involved in torture