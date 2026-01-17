Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GUR

In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable capitulation demands regarding the cessation of the war, the aggressor state Russia is considering attacking strategic energy system facilities of our state — this refers to electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As part of its pressure campaign, Moscow also plans to intensify intimidation of European and Western countries in general, in order to deter support for Ukraine, including our ability to repel Russian terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure facilities.

By destroying or disabling these substations, Moscow seeks to disconnect the nuclear power plant units from Ukraine's integrated energy system, so that Ukrainian civilians are completely left without light and heat.

As of mid-January 2025, Russia has reconnoitered ten relevant critical energy infrastructure facilities in nine regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin's intentions to attack substations, in order to destroy generation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants in such a hybrid way, once again testify to the genocidal nature of Russia's war against Ukraine. - the message says.

