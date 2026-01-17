Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GUR

$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 5794 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 11223 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 22454 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 33206 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 31611 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 43076 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27160 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41966 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35110 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackoutJanuary 17, 06:41 AM • 13322 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 12667 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 13546 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 11838 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideo12:09 PM • 9300 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 11931 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 43083 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 25055 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 56707 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 87294 views
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 13632 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 14387 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 13228 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 13027 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 24676 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The GUR reports that Russia is considering an option to attack power transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The goal is to force Ukraine to capitulate and increase pressure on Europe.

Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GUR

In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable capitulation demands regarding the cessation of the war, the aggressor state Russia is considering attacking strategic energy system facilities of our state — this refers to electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As part of its pressure campaign, Moscow also plans to intensify intimidation of European and Western countries in general, in order to deter support for Ukraine, including our ability to repel Russian terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure facilities.

By destroying or disabling these substations, Moscow seeks to disconnect the nuclear power plant units from Ukraine's integrated energy system, so that Ukrainian civilians are completely left without light and heat.

As of mid-January 2025, Russia has reconnoitered ten relevant critical energy infrastructure facilities in nine regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin's intentions to attack substations, in order to destroy generation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants in such a hybrid way, once again testify to the genocidal nature of Russia's war against Ukraine.

- the message says.

Russia attacked gas production for the sixth time this week; such attacks force an increase in imports - Naftogaz17.01.26, 12:26 • 2500 views

Olga Rozgon

Ukraine