Russia has started building a road bridge to North Korea, which is scheduled to be completed in 2026. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

According to reports, the new infrastructure facility is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In particular, the bridge is being built next to the existing "Friendship Bridge" - a railway bridge that was put into operation in 1959 after the Korean War.

According to Russian media, at the ceremony dedicated to the start of construction of the new bridge, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that this is a significant event in Russian-North Korean relations.

Its significance goes far beyond just an engineering task," Mishustin said. "It symbolizes our shared commitment to strengthening friendly, good-neighborly relations and expanding interregional cooperation. - he added.

He also added that the bridge "will allow entrepreneurs to significantly increase transportation volumes and reduce transportation costs, ensure reliable and stable supplies of various products, which will contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation."

The new road bridge will be 850 meters long and will connect to the Russian road system. Its construction was agreed during Russian President Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.

The bridge will be ready by the summer of 2026, Russian media write.

