Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11315 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35820 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65366 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115123 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69571 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216214 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160900 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114356 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137507 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107641 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Russia has started building a road bridge to North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3122 views

Russia has started construction of a road bridge to North Korea, which should be completed in 2026. The new bridge is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and increase traffic volumes.

Russia has started building a road bridge to North Korea

Russia has started building a road bridge to North Korea, which is scheduled to be completed in 2026. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the new infrastructure facility is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In particular, the bridge is being built next to the existing "Friendship Bridge" - a railway bridge that was put into operation in 1959 after the Korean War.

According to Russian media, at the ceremony dedicated to the start of construction of the new bridge, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that this is a significant event in Russian-North Korean relations.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul30.04.25, 08:51 • 3902 views

Its significance goes far beyond just an engineering task," Mishustin said. "It symbolizes our shared commitment to strengthening friendly, good-neighborly relations and expanding interregional cooperation.

- he added.

He also added that the bridge "will allow entrepreneurs to significantly increase transportation volumes and reduce transportation costs, ensure reliable and stable supplies of various products, which will contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation."

The new road bridge will be 850 meters long and will connect to the Russian road system. Its construction was agreed during Russian President Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.

The bridge will be ready by the summer of 2026, Russian media write.

North Korea has officially confirmed sending troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine28.04.25, 01:09 • 13681 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
North Korea
