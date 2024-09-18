Russia has launched an air strike on Sumy: electricity and water supply may be interrupted
Russian troops have launched an air strike on Sumy, which has led to a blackout at the water utility's facilities. There may be power outages, and emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
The Russian army struck at Sumy. According to the Sumy RMA, there may be power outages, UNN reports.
According to the RMA, today Russians once again carried out an air strike on the regional center.
"There may be power outages. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Follow safety rules and do not ignore air raid warnings," the statement said.
In addition, all water utility facilities in Sumy were de-energized.
"Due to another enemy attack on September 18 at 22:03, all water utility facilities were de-energized. We are switching to emergency backup power supply...", - reads the message of the Municipal Enterprise ‘Miskvodokanal’.
According to the water utility, the sewage system is being launched first. In a few hours, water will be supplied to the city at a reduced pressure.
In Sumy, an explosion occurred during an air raid alert, leaving part of the city without electricity . The Air Force Command warned of the launch of guided bombs.