ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia has launched an air strike on Sumy: electricity and water supply may be interrupted

Russia has launched an air strike on Sumy: electricity and water supply may be interrupted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15538 views

Russian troops have launched an air strike on Sumy, which has led to a blackout at the water utility's facilities. There may be power outages, and emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The Russian army struck at Sumy. According to the Sumy RMA, there may be power outages, UNN reports.

Details

According to the RMA, today Russians once again carried out an air strike on the regional center. 

"There may be power outages. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Follow safety rules and do not ignore air raid warnings," the statement said.

Add

In addition, all water utility facilities in Sumy were de-energized.

"Due to another enemy attack on September 18 at 22:03, all water utility facilities were de-energized. We are switching to emergency backup power supply...", - reads the message of the Municipal Enterprise ‘Miskvodokanal’.

According to the water utility, the sewage system is being launched first. In a few hours, water will be supplied to the city at a reduced pressure.

In Sumy, the cause of the accident has been determined, and power engineers are working to restore it18.09.24, 23:12 • 15312 views

Recall

In Sumy, an explosion occurred during an air raid alert, leaving part of the city without electricity . The Air Force Command warned of the launch of guided bombs.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
sumySums

