Russia has launched an air strike on Sumy: electricity and water supply may be interrupted

The Russian army struck at Sumy. According to the Sumy RMA, there may be power outages, UNN reports.

According to the RMA, today Russians once again carried out an air strike on the regional center.

"There may be power outages. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Follow safety rules and do not ignore air raid warnings," the statement said.

In addition, all water utility facilities in Sumy were de-energized.

"Due to another enemy attack on September 18 at 22:03, all water utility facilities were de-energized. We are switching to emergency backup power supply...", - reads the message of the Municipal Enterprise ‘Miskvodokanal’.

According to the water utility, the sewage system is being launched first. In a few hours, water will be supplied to the city at a reduced pressure.

In Sumy, the cause of the accident has been determined, and power engineers are working to restore it

