In Sumy, the cause of the accident has been determined, and power engineers are working to restore it

In Sumy, the cause of the accident has already been established. According to Oleksiy Drozdenko, the head of Sumy MVA, power engineers are doing everything to restore the power plant, UNN reports.

"The cause of the accident has already been established and power engineers will do everything to restore it! We believe in our power engineers! Thank you!" - Drozdenko said.

An explosion occurs in Sumy, part of the city is without electricity - media