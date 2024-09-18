In Sumy, the cause of the accident has been determined, and power engineers are working to restore it
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Sumy MVA said that the cause of the accident in Sumy has been established. Power engineers are making every effort to restore power supply after the explosion that cut off power to part of the city.
In Sumy, the cause of the accident has already been established. According to Oleksiy Drozdenko, the head of Sumy MVA, power engineers are doing everything to restore the power plant, UNN reports.
"The cause of the accident has already been established and power engineers will do everything to restore it! We believe in our power engineers! Thank you!" - Drozdenko said.
