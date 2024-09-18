An explosion occurs in Sumy, part of the city is without electricity - media

An explosion has occurred in Sumy amid an air raid alert. According to Suspilne, the city is partially de-energized, UNN reports.

"After the explosions, power supply was cut off in part of Sumy," the statement said.

Earlier, the Air Force Command warned of the launch of guided bombs. An air alert was declared in the city and region.

Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down