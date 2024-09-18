ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110011 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177880 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143374 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146502 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187543 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177501 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

An explosion occurs in Sumy, part of the city is without electricity - media

An explosion occurs in Sumy, part of the city is without electricity - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18844 views

In Sumy, an explosion occurred during an air raid alert, leaving part of the city without electricity. The Air Force Command warned of the launch of guided bombs.

An explosion has occurred in Sumy amid an air raid alert. According to Suspilne, the city is partially de-energized, UNN reports.

"After the explosions, power supply was cut off in part of Sumy," the statement said.

Earlier, the Air Force Command warned of the launch of guided bombs. An air alert was declared in the city and region.

Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down17.09.24, 08:59 • 34563 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
shahed-131Shahed 131
sumySums

