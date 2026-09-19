Russia has launched a new campaign to deny the crimes in Bucha, blaming the UN, the Center for Countering Disinformation says

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
September 18, 09:56 PM • 15061 views
Trump signed a law on "hellish sanctions" against RussiaPhoto
September 18, 09:53 PM • 14627 views
KAB strike on a high-rise building in Sumy: two city council officials were killed, the number of injured has risen to 8Video
September 18, 05:24 PM • 15442 views
The White House confirms that Trump will sign the law on "hellish sanctions" against the russian federation today - journalist
September 18, 03:58 PM • 34220 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 33352 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
September 18, 01:49 PM • 18575 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 28018 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 10:36 AM • 27098 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
September 18, 09:54 AM • 18433 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 16878 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.2m/s
83%
750mm
Popular news
Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing the White HouseSeptember 18, 07:37 PM • 4454 views
"There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb on a residential building" — two people are known to have been killed in the Russian attack in SumyPhotoSeptember 18, 07:55 PM • 4028 views
"America has a chance to send the aggressor a signal" — Zelenskyy expects Graham's bill to help force the Russian Federation to choose peaceSeptember 18, 08:03 PM • 4798 views
Drone attack in Kyiv region: two men hospitalizedSeptember 18, 08:20 PM • 6030 views
Zelenskyy named the expected timeframe for opening all clusters for EU accessionSeptember 18, 08:32 PM • 5404 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 16391 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 34220 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 18913 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 33352 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 28018 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Lindsey Graham
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
White House
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 10500 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in SpainSeptember 18, 02:49 PM • 13897 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 68595 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 72008 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 64267 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
S-300 missile system
The Guardian
Social network
Truth Social

Russia has launched a new campaign to deny the crimes in Bucha, blaming the UN, the Center for Countering Disinformation says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported new manipulations by Moscow regarding investigations into the killings in Bucha. The Kremlin seeks to discredit the evidence and avoid responsibility.

Russia has launched a new campaign to deny the crimes in Bucha, blaming the UN, the Center for Countering Disinformation says

Russia has launched another phase of an information campaign aimed at discrediting international investigations and denying the war crimes committed by the Russian army in Bucha. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made a number of manipulative statements during a press conference, accusing the UN Secretariat and the Secretary-General of "playing along with an anti-Russian campaign" by allegedly failing to provide lists of those killed in Bucha. In addition, she once again called the mass killings of civilians "a provocation commissioned by Britain" and claimed that Ukraine was allegedly presenting "eliminated nationalist battalion militants" as the deceased civilians.

Such attacks against the UN are a classic tactic of substituting concepts. In an attempt to shift the focus away from the mass killings of civilians by Russian military personnel, the Kremlin seeks to cast doubt on the numerous photographic and video pieces of evidence, testimonies from local residents, forensic examination materials, and the conclusions of international organizations

- the CCD points out.

Russian war crimes in Bucha: identities of 13 Russian commanders responsible for atrocities revealed28.09.25, 18:38 • 5053 views

They add that the consistent denial of atrocities in Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and other cities that have been liberated from occupation is a systematic strategy of Russia.

In this way, the Kremlin regime seeks to create an informational alibi, undermine the evidentiary basis for future international tribunals, and avoid responsibility for the war crimes committed

- the CCD summarizes.

We remind you

In August, fighters from the "Skif Griffins" regiment hunted down a high-ranking Russian colonel who commanded the war criminals in Bucha.

Four years after the de-occupation of Bucha - 124 of the most audacious crimes uncovered, 97 suspects identified in the Russian occupation forces31.03.26, 10:17 • 4892 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Izium
United Nations
Great Britain
Ukraine