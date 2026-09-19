Russia has launched a new campaign to deny the crimes in Bucha, blaming the UN, the Center for Countering Disinformation says

Russia has launched another phase of an information campaign aimed at discrediting international investigations and denying the war crimes committed by the Russian army in Bucha. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made a number of manipulative statements during a press conference, accusing the UN Secretariat and the Secretary-General of "playing along with an anti-Russian campaign" by allegedly failing to provide lists of those killed in Bucha. In addition, she once again called the mass killings of civilians "a provocation commissioned by Britain" and claimed that Ukraine was allegedly presenting "eliminated nationalist battalion militants" as the deceased civilians.

Such attacks against the UN are a classic tactic of substituting concepts. In an attempt to shift the focus away from the mass killings of civilians by Russian military personnel, the Kremlin seeks to cast doubt on the numerous photographic and video pieces of evidence, testimonies from local residents, forensic examination materials, and the conclusions of international organizations - the CCD points out.

Russian war crimes in Bucha: identities of 13 Russian commanders responsible for atrocities revealed

They add that the consistent denial of atrocities in Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and other cities that have been liberated from occupation is a systematic strategy of Russia.

In this way, the Kremlin regime seeks to create an informational alibi, undermine the evidentiary basis for future international tribunals, and avoid responsibility for the war crimes committed - the CCD summarizes.

We remind you

In August, fighters from the "Skif Griffins" regiment hunted down a high-ranking Russian colonel who commanded the war criminals in Bucha.

Four years after the de-occupation of Bucha - 124 of the most audacious crimes uncovered, 97 suspects identified in the Russian occupation forces