russia has banned entry to 21 parliamentarians from Britain for "anti-Russian narratives"

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15704 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47930 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35096 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61500 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39144 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 34587 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31837 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34903 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69415 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 29340 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 54954 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

12:15 PM • 12161 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38467 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17265 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 47930 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38597 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 61500 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 55087 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 75698 views
Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 7660 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17361 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 36744 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 36140 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 65939 views
russia has banned entry to 21 parliamentarians from Britain for "anti-Russian narratives"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

russia has banned entry to 21 parliamentarians from Great Britain for "anti-Russian narratives" and support for Ukraine. Moscow has expanded its "stop list" due to London's actions.

russia has banned entry to 21 parliamentarians from Britain for "anti-Russian narratives"

The Russian Federation has banned 21 British parliamentarians from entering its territory due to "anti-Russian narratives" and London's assistance to Kyiv. This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

Details

Moscow has expanded the "stop list" of persons who are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation. It included 21 members of the British Parliament due to "London's confrontational actions, anti-Russian narratives and Britain's continued supply of weapons to Kyiv."

"Work on expanding the Russian "stop list" will be continued," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you

On April 20, Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire, not just a one-day pause. A complete silence will allow negotiations for a just and lasting peace, the British Foreign Office said.

Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum 23.04.25, 16:22 • 6946 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
United Kingdom
London
Kyiv
