The Russian Federation has banned 21 British parliamentarians from entering its territory due to "anti-Russian narratives" and London's assistance to Kyiv. This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

Details

Moscow has expanded the "stop list" of persons who are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation. It included 21 members of the British Parliament due to "London's confrontational actions, anti-Russian narratives and Britain's continued supply of weapons to Kyiv."

"Work on expanding the Russian "stop list" will be continued," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you

On April 20, Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire, not just a one-day pause. A complete silence will allow negotiations for a just and lasting peace, the British Foreign Office said.

Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum