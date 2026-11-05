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Russia has agreed to supply Iran with 90 missile launchers — FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Iran has ordered 90 launchers for "Izdeliye 305" missiles from Russia. There is currently no confirmation that they have been transferred.

Russia has agreed to supply Iran with 90 missile launchers — FT

The Russians have agreed to supply Iran with 90 launchers for guided “Product 305” missiles. They are already being used to strike Ukrainian territory, reports the Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

Journalists found that the Russian company Vympel had approached the KBM design bureau with a request to expedite the delivery of components for APU-L and APU-305 launchers. At the same time, the production schedule of one of Russia’s major defense enterprises for 2024–2025 lists seven Russian customers and two foreign buyers.

In particular, a buyer codenamed “K-10” ordered 90 APU-L launchers. The Russians use this number to designate Iran. Meanwhile, China ordered 192 APU-305-type launchers from the Russian Federation.

According to the publication, both types of weapons systems are intended for “Product 305” missiles. The missiles are launched from Mi-28 helicopters and are capable of hitting moving targets at a distance of up to 14 kilometers.

At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that the Russians have already transferred these systems to Iran.

Earlier

Israel provided the United States with intelligence on Iran’s alleged preparations to use chemical weapons. At the same time, the U.S. military command developed a plan for new strikes on Iranian territory, which could begin as early as after the U.S. midterm elections.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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