Russia fears that the US will transfer long-range Tomahawks to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's fears regarding the transfer of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine are a signal that pressure can contribute to peace. In his video address, he added that Ukrainian and American teams are already coordinating actions in the areas of energy and defense, writes UNN.

Details

We see and hear that Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us "Tomahawks," this is a signal that such pressure can work for peace. We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military, will deal with everything we discussed. And this also applies to energy, gas. I thank you. We expect results - said the guarantor.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Kremlin, according to Peskov, believes that Tomahawk is a serious weapon, and at the same time, according to Putin's spokesman, they think that such weapons "will not be able to change the state of affairs at the front."

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the conversation, the leaders discussed Ukraine's needs for air defense systems.