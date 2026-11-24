Russia has failed to secure a seat on the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the fourth consecutive time, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to diplomats, Russia lost out to Poland and Estonia. Poland received 117 votes, Estonia 111, and Russia only 46.

A state that systematically violates the Chemical Weapons Convention and uses prohibited chemical substances as a means of aggression cannot oversee its implementation. We congratulate Poland and Estonia. International law must be upheld. No indulgence, no impunity, no exceptions — said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

MFA calls on partners to take “decisive action” after OPCW report confirms Russia's use of chemicals against Ukraine

Context

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW — an independent international organisation established with the support of the UN on 29 April 1997, following the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which was opened for signature in January 1993.

Its main tasks are to ensure compliance with the ban on the use of chemical weapons, the destruction of their stockpiles, promote the development of cooperation in the field of peaceful chemistry, assist states in ensuring protection against chemical weapons, and ensure the non-proliferation of chemical weapons. It monitors compliance with and implementation of the Convention and establishes conditions for the destruction of chemical weapons.

The headquarters is located in The Hague (the Netherlands). 190 countries have joined the organisation (as of October 2013).