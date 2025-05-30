Russia dictates the terms of "peace" negotiations, accusing Ukraine of stalling the process - ISW

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 101704 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 124998 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 124998 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 122165 views

May 29, 08:40 AM • 122165 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

May 29, 08:12 AM • 112768 views

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 112768 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198907 views

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198907 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103738 views

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103738 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127476 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

May 28, 12:43 PM • 111690 views

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111690 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116509 views

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116509 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 102325 views

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102325 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

May 29, 04:43 PM • 32877 views

May 29, 04:43 PM • 32877 views

Potato prices in Russia have increased by 173%, the authorities are buying it in Mongolia - CCD

May 29, 05:04 PM • 4290 views

May 29, 05:04 PM • 4290 views

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

May 29, 05:14 PM • 6160 views

May 29, 05:14 PM • 6160 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

08:30 PM • 2964 views

08:30 PM • 2964 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

09:11 PM • 5662 views

09:11 PM • 5662 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 101704 views

May 29, 01:16 PM • 101704 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198907 views

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198907 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 210791 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 287004 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 297432 views

May 27, 03:12 PM • 297432 views
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108226 views

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108226 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100950 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114207 views

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114207 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171800 views

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171800 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107997 views

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107997 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Russia dictates the terms of "peace" negotiations, accusing Ukraine of stalling the process - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Russian officials are trying to impose their conditions and time for peace talks on Ukraine. The Kremlin wants to use any gains on the front to gain concessions from Ukraine.

Russia dictates the terms of "peace" negotiations, accusing Ukraine of stalling the process - ISW

Russian officials continue to dictate the terms and timing of peace talks with Ukraine and are trying to "confuse" their current state. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian officials are "setting conditions to falsely accuse Ukraine of delaying negotiations."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 28 that Russia is ready to present its memorandum on the terms of peace talks during the next bilateral meeting with Ukraine, and proposed that representatives of Russia and Ukraine meet in Istanbul on June 2. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov ... responded to Russia's proposal on May 28 and said that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and further negotiations, and that Ukraine has already submitted its memorandum to Russia. On May 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had not received a copy of the Ukrainian memorandum and that Ukraine had not responded to Lavrov's proposal

- analysts point out.

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News30.05.25, 03:12 • 1072 views

They emphasize that Russia is forcing Ukraine to make concessions regarding the timing, conditions and venue of negotiations. Thus, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin initially proposed on the night of May 10-11 to "resume" the bilateral peace talks that took place in Istanbul in 2022, but later rejected the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a personal meeting in Istanbul.

Ukraine's willingness to participate in negotiations on May 15-16 in Istanbul with Russian officials was in itself a significant concession, as holding negotiations in Istanbul fit into Putin's narrative that the current negotiations are a resumption of the 2022 Istanbul Protocols, in which Russia demanded that Ukraine effectively capitulate to Russia

- noted in ISW.

Analysts suggest that Russian forces will continue to put pressure along the front line until Ukraine accepts Russia's terms, and the Kremlin will try to use any new gains on the battlefield to gain additional concessions from Ukraine and the West during negotiations.

Let us remind you

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed US President's Special Representative Stephen Vitkoff about the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine.

A few days ago, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the President of Russia, Volodymyr Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named30.05.25, 02:10 • 878 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Institute for the Study of War
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
