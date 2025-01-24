Russia deployed two ships with Kalibr missiles to the Black Sea: what is known about the threat

Russia has put on combat duty in the Black Sea two ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 24, 2025, there are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 enemy ships, of which 2 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

In addition, three ships sailed through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov in Russia's interests, two of them from the Bosphorus. Three ships were heading to the Black Sea, one of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

"the Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974 by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS)," the agency noted.

Recall

The British Defense Secretary announced a stepped-up response to the Russian Yantar vessel spotted in the English Channel. Britain will deploy an AI system and change the rules of engagement to protect underwater infrastructure.

