Russia continues to manipulate the topic of Zaporizhzhya NPP safety - NSDC Center for Security Studies

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52967 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127863 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135447 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171591 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164429 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131077 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129886 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39328 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100122 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102371 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171591 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164429 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181369 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129886 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143034 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134644 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151821 views
Russia continues to manipulate the topic of Zaporizhzhya NPP safety - NSDC Center for Security Studies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23802 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation denies Russian claims of Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP. The IAEA confirms explosions and a possible drone attack near the plant, as well as increased military activity.

The Kremlin continues to spread manipulative accusations against Ukraine of "provoking a man-made disaster" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian UAVs allegedly attacked  Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

With such statements, the Kremlin is trying to shift the responsibility for all security risks due to the occupation of the ZNPP by the Russian military onto Ukraine. In addition, such accusations are part of Russia's nuclear blackmail and intimidation with a man-made disaster,

- notes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The only real factor in the nuclear threat on the territory of Ukraine is the Russian occupation forces.

Image

Recall 

The IAEA team reported explosions and a possible drone attack on a training center near ZNPP on January 5. Observers also noted an increase in military activity in the area over the past day.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising