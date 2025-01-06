The Kremlin continues to spread manipulative accusations against Ukraine of "provoking a man-made disaster" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian UAVs allegedly attacked Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

With such statements, the Kremlin is trying to shift the responsibility for all security risks due to the occupation of the ZNPP by the Russian military onto Ukraine. In addition, such accusations are part of Russia's nuclear blackmail and intimidation with a man-made disaster, - notes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The only real factor in the nuclear threat on the territory of Ukraine is the Russian occupation forces.

Recall

The IAEA team reported explosions and a possible drone attack on a training center near ZNPP on January 5. Observers also noted an increase in military activity in the area over the past day.