Russia continues attacks on logistics - after a ship and a station, it hit a train with a drone, injuring railway workers

The Russian Federation continues to attack railways and shipping. After yesterday's strikes on a station and a civilian vessel, where one crew member was injured, Russia today hit the Dnipro region - a drone hit an electric locomotive while a freight train was moving, the Ministry of Development reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Russia continues to deliberately attack Ukraine's civilian logistics - railways and shipping - reported the Ministry of Development.

As the ministry indicated, yesterday a Russian attack drone hit a civilian merchant vessel that was leaving a Ukrainian port and moving along a sea corridor. "One crew member was injured, he was provided with medical assistance," the report says.

Also yesterday evening, drones attacked a railway station in the Odesa region. "Several wagons were damaged, there were no casualties," the Ministry of Development reported.

This morning, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure of the Dnipro region. While a freight train was moving, a UAV hit an electric locomotive. The driver and his assistant were injured, they were promptly provided with medical assistance - indicated the Ministry of Development.

As specified by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, the enemy attacked four districts of the region. Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack. Fires broke out. Infrastructure was damaged. In Verkhivtseve, Kamianske district, transport infrastructure was damaged. Men aged 38 and 45 were injured. They will be treated at home.

"Russia's attacks on transport infrastructure and shipping are a continuation of terror against civilian logistics and an attempt to undermine Ukraine's economy and global food security," the Ministry of Development emphasized.