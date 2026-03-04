The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration

The number of victims of the Russian strike on a railway station in Odesa region has risen to four. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

The number of people injured in the missile strike has risen to four. The condition of three of them, including two children, is moderate. Another injured person is in serious condition. - Kiper reported.

According to him, doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Recall

Earlier, Kiper reported that today the enemy launched a missile attack on the south of Odesa region. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the enemy launched a missile attack on railway infrastructure in Odesa region.