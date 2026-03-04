The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 9096 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 10621 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 17771 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 45517 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 74634 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 63000 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66301 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61126 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34635 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28626 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.2m/s
64%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 20367 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 20183 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17348 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17394 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 9878 views
Publications
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 9118 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17513 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17449 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 73135 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 94345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 10020 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 29077 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 36913 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 40957 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 49172 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the railway infrastructure of Odesa region, the number of injured has increased to four people. Three of them, including two children, are in moderate condition, one is in serious condition.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration

The number of victims of the Russian strike on a railway station in Odesa region has risen to four. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

The number of people injured in the missile strike has risen to four. The condition of three of them, including two children, is moderate. Another injured person is in serious condition.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Recall

Earlier, Kiper reported that today the enemy launched a missile attack on the south of Odesa region. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the enemy launched a missile attack on railway infrastructure in Odesa region.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine