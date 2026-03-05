$43.450.22
Enemy drone hit foreign civilian vessel leaving Chornomorsk port, there are casualties - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

On March 4, a UAV hit a civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag, which was leaving the port of Chornomorsk. As a result of the attack, there are casualties among the crew.

Enemy drone hit foreign civilian vessel leaving Chornomorsk port, there are casualties - RMA

An enemy drone hit a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag carrying corn while leaving the port of Chornomorsk in the Black Sea, injuring several people, said Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Enemy strike on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea. There are casualties among the crew members

- Kiper reported.

According to the head of the RMA, "on the evening of March 4, a UAV hit a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag in the Black Sea while it was leaving the port of Chornomorsk (in Odesa region)." "The vessel was transporting corn. As a result of the attack, there are casualties among the crew members. Measures were taken to provide assistance and evacuate people," Kiper noted.

Also, according to him, "at night, the enemy again attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones."

"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of a disused recreation center. The fire engulfed wooden houses. A nearby four-story building was partially destroyed. Civilian transport was also damaged. The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kiper reported.

Enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region, damaging transport infrastructure and buildings - Odesa Regional Military Administration04.03.26, 22:15 • 4060 views

Julia Shramko

