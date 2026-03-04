Enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region, damaging transport infrastructure and buildings - Odesa Regional Military Administration

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
08:04 PM • 556 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 3028 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 16977 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 27723 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 21742 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 27361 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 53719 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79218 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66549 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68356 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 30067 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 30134 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 10596 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 21227 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 12994 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 13163 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 30302 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 30229 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 8908 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 21356 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 32893 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 40454 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 44376 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region, damaging transport infrastructure and buildings - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In the evening, the enemy repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, damaging a transport infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and three private residential buildings. There is currently no information about casualties.

Enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region, damaging transport infrastructure and buildings - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In the evening, the enemy repeatedly attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region, damaging a transport infrastructure facility. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the shelling, a transport infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and three private residential buildings were damaged.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration04.03.26, 16:53 • 3498 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
