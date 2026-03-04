Enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region, damaging transport infrastructure and buildings - Odesa Regional Military Administration

In the evening, the enemy repeatedly attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region, damaging a transport infrastructure facility. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the shelling, a transport infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and three private residential buildings were damaged. - Kiper reported.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration