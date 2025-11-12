Russia has completed the formation of UAV troops: command bodies, regiments, and units have been announced

The Russian armed forces have established unmanned systems troops, appointed a chief, and later promised a specialized educational institution, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The occupying country is increasing its efforts in the field of unmanned systems. In his interview, the deputy head of the new branch of troops, Colonel Sergei Ishtuganov, announced the appointment of the chief of the Russian unmanned systems troops, and also confirmed that regular regiments and other units of the new type of troops have already been formed.

Among other things, the Russian Armed Forces official noted that "the combat work of unmanned systems units is carried out according to a single plan." Interaction with other units of troop groupings is taking place, Ishtuganov added. The Russian army specialist also announced the creation of "the highest military educational institution for unmanned systems troops."

Recall

Russian military personnel have improved the Gerbera unmanned aerial vehicles, equipping them with warheads with detonators that activate during flight. This makes the drones more dangerous, as the detonator remains armed even after a smooth landing.

