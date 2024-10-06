Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region: there are wounded and destruction

During the day, on October 6, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipro region. The attacks resulted in destruction and injuries. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysak, the Russians fired MLRS at the settlements of Sinelnyk district.

Three people were injured. A man and a woman sustained shrapnel wounds. They are in the hospital (...) A 45-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of a UAV hit while harvesting in a field. The victim was hospitalized - said the head of the RMA.

Four houses, a car, an agricultural company's garage, and a tractor trailer were damaged as a result of the attacks . There were also several dry grass fires.

In addition, the occupiers dropped ammunition in the Nikopol region, used kamikaze drones and opened fire from heavy artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrivska communities.

A farm, a multi-storey building, three country houses, a bus stop, and power lines were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy shelled one of the villages with artillery. A private house and two dozen solar panels were damaged. The people are safe - Lysak summarized.

Recall

Yesterday evening, on October 5, the enemy attacked Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two people were injured.