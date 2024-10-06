Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region: there are wounded and destruction

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47112 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101304 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136036 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142062 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138544 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112015 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171442 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104719 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140861 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140704 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91626 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108227 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110350 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198851 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187852 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140706 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137418 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154348 views
Actual
Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region: there are wounded and destruction

Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region: there are wounded and destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24624 views

Russian troops shelled Sinelnyk, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of the attacks, 3 people were injured, residential buildings, infrastructure and agricultural machinery were damaged.

During the day, on October 6, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipro region. The attacks resulted in destruction and injuries. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysak, the Russians fired MLRS at the settlements of Sinelnyk district.

Three people were injured. A man and a woman sustained shrapnel wounds. They are in the hospital (...) A 45-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of a UAV hit while harvesting in a field. The victim was hospitalized

- said the head of the RMA. 

Four houses, a car, an agricultural company's garage, and a tractor trailer were damaged as a result of the attacks . There were also several dry grass fires. 

In addition, the occupiers dropped ammunition in the Nikopol region, used kamikaze drones and opened fire from heavy artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrivska communities. 

A farm, a multi-storey building, three country houses, a bus stop, and power lines were damaged. 

Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy shelled one of the villages with artillery. A private house and two dozen solar panels were damaged. The people are safe

- Lysak summarized. 

Recall

Yesterday evening, on October 5, the enemy attacked Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two people were injured.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising