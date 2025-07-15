$41.840.05
uken
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a 12-year-old child was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

As a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 12-year-old child was injured. Medics provided her with the necessary assistance. Zaporizhzhia region was under air raid alert for over 16 hours due to the attack of 24 "Shaheds".

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a 12-year-old child was injured

As a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 12-year-old child was injured. Doctors have already provided her with the necessary assistance. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, according to UNN.

A 12-year-old child was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Doctors provided her with all the necessary assistance.

- the report says.

Addition

Zaporizhzhia region was under almost continuous air raid alert for more than 16 hours due to a massive drone attack. The Russians directed 24 "Shaheds" at the regional center, targeting critical infrastructure and civilians.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
