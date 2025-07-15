Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a 12-year-old child was injured

As a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 12-year-old child was injured. Doctors have already provided her with the necessary assistance. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, according to UNN.

Zaporizhzhia region was under almost continuous air raid alert for more than 16 hours due to a massive drone attack. The Russians directed 24 "Shaheds" at the regional center, targeting critical infrastructure and civilians.